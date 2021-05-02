Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 209,467 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,325,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,467 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $235,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

