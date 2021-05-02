Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 31,403 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 732,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,403 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $90,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

