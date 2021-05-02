Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

FSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of FSR opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

