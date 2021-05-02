Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.890-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $548.50 million-$551.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.65 million.Five9 also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.89-0.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.00.

FIVN traded up $13.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,961. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

