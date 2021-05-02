Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.50 million-$132.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.95 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.890-0.930 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $13.71 on Friday, hitting $187.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

