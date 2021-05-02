Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,934 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.21% of Flex worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Flex stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.