Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Update

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

FLR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. 2,106,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,298. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. Fluor has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fluor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

