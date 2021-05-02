Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,200 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 592,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen cut Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

FLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 125,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $515.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

