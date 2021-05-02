Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives $47.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWONA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.27. Formula One Group has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

