Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $733 million-$747 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.86 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.25.

FTNT traded up $8.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $209.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

