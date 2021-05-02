Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Fortinet also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.23. 2,744,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $103.76 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

