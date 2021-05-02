Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.14.

FTV traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

