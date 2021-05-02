Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Laurentian

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price decreased by Laurentian from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

TSE:FVI opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.27. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

