Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Raised to $114.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBHS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $107.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

