Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $356.07 Million

Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $356.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $281.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 238,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 8.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.