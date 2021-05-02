Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,446,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,963,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 197,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,311,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $96.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37.

