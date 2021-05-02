Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TGNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

