Fountain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,288.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Fountain has a market cap of $991,890.07 and $6,288.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00070087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.03 or 0.00857947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.65 or 0.08594116 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

