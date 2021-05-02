Frank’s International (FI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Frank’s International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FI stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $736.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

