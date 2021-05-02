Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,956 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,970 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of -418.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

