Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Down 36.6% in April

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 19,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $37.71. 13,696,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,830,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

