Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRPT stock opened at $184.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,680.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $185.74.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.94.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

