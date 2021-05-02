Fundamentun LLC Sells 174 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fundamentun LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average is $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.