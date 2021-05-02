Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Head to Head Comparison

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 88.98%. Seabridge Gold has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 301.42%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Seabridge Gold N/A -1.16% -1.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Seabridge Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -7.94 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -121.00

Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

