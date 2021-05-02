Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 370,819 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

