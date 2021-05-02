FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.91 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.12.

CHKP opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

