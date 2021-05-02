FY2021 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$329.80 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIA. Laurentian raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.87. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.