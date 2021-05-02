FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Polymetal International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

