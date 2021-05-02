FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

NYSE:EAT opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,252 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,369. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.