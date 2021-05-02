FY2026 EPS Estimates for East Japan Railway Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

