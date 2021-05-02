GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GameStop by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

