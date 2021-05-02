Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Garmin stock opened at $137.24 on Thursday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

