GateToken (GT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.09 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $348.90 million and approximately $28.09 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00008081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.40 or 0.00848861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00096897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.91 or 0.08827019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047093 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,129,567 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.