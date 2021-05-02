Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Update

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 738,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE GATO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.48. 843,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

