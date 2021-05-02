GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GCP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

