Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 125.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $323.95 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.67.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

