General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 31,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of GAM opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.