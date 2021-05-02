General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce sales of $18.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.92 billion and the highest is $18.69 billion. General Electric posted sales of $17.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $83.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 248.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 47,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,899,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,452,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

