Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Up 48.9% in April

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Genfit stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. 13,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,458. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

