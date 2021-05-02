George W. Broughton Sells 4,210 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

