Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Gevo reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price target on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.78. 9,154,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,173,279. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gevo by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

