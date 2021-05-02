Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $81.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.