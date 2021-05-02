Glatfelter (GLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $14.72 on Friday. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $654.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Glatfelter from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

