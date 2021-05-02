GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

