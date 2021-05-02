Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Update

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Care Capital stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,718. Global Care Capital has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Global Care Capital alerts:

About Global Care Capital

Global Care Capital Inc, formerly known as, Resinco Capital Partners Inc, is a venture capital and a private equity firm specializing in investments in early stage companies, buyout, private and public or undervalued assets, and assists them in the going public process. The firm prefers to invest in acquisitions and provides mezzanine financing.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Care Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Care Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.