Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Up 35.5% in April

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE GNL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 402,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.