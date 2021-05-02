Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,475,000 after buying an additional 484,677 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,660,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,801,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 126,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 113,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $33.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

