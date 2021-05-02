Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Globe Life by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $102.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,150 shares of company stock valued at $16,455,919. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

