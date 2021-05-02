Globus Medical (GMED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.25 million. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $73.05.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.