Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $3,986,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 90,478 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KMF opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

